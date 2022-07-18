AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.57%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.54%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.09%)
FCCL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.65%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.3%)
OGDC 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.93%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.89%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.46%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.97%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.86%)
UNITY 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.91%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -85.8 (-2.05%)
BR30 15,034 Decreased By -348.3 (-2.26%)
KSE100 41,410 Decreased By -664.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 15,772 Decreased By -279 (-1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares join global rally on boost from cyclicals

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

European shares tracked global equities higher on Monday, but investors were seen staying cautious ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and a scheduled resumption of Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% by 0716 GMT after posting a 0.8% drop last week.

Gains on Monday were broad-based, with miners, energy stocks and banks leading the rise.

European shares rebound

Sentiment globally was lifted by China stimulus hopes amid COVID-19 flare-ups, and easing fears about a 100-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this month.

The ECB on Thursday is set to hike its key interest rate by 25 basis points, and investors will watch out for clues on the pace and magnitude of future hikes as well as the bank’s tool to cap widening spreads between core and peripheral bonds.

Meanwhile, maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Germany, is scheduled to end on July 21. Investors are waiting to see if Russia stalls the resumption of gas supply amid its war with Ukraine.

This could result in a gas supply crunch in Europe and keep prices elevated for longer.

Deal-making lifted shares of Dutch engineering company Arcadis 8%, while British insurer Direct Line slipped 11.6% on bleak forecast.

European shares pan-European STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

European shares join global rally on boost from cyclicals

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories