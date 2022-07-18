AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.71%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.6%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
EFERT 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
EPCL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
FCCL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
FLYNG 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.64%)
GGGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
GGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.94%)
OGDC 81.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.89%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.89%)
TPL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.97%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.14%)
UNITY 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -86.5 (-2.06%)
BR30 15,029 Decreased By -352.8 (-2.29%)
KSE100 41,404 Decreased By -670.6 (-1.59%)
KSE30 15,772 Decreased By -278.2 (-1.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Morgan Stanley trims India’s GDP forecast to 7.2%

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for India’s annual growth to 7.2% for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade have pressured major economies around the world.

The brokerage’s forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6%, comes after India’s economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022 at 4.1%.

The revised target is in line the Reserve Bank of India’s view. For the next year, Morgan Stanley expects the annual GDP to touch 6.4%.

Global central banks have moved to sharply tighten monetary policies to curb surging inflation, increasing worries of a possible recession. The Reserve Bank of India, too, last month raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points.

India’s annual consumer inflation, which touched multi-year highs in the past few months, eased marginally to 7.01% in June. The brokerage expects more respite ahead.

“Building in the moderation in commodity prices and swifter correction in domestic food prices, we see the near-term inflation trajectory improving,” Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley said in a note dated Sunday.

Chachra pegged the terminal repo rate at 6.5%, and expects it to be reached by April 2023.

Morgan Stanley profit slumps 30pc

The central bank had raised the rate to 4.9% last month.

“We expect that normalization in real rates will help preserve macro stability and provide a basis for a durable growth recovery.”

Morgan Stanley gdp

Comments

1000 characters

Morgan Stanley trims India’s GDP forecast to 7.2%

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories