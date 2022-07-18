AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.02%)
FCCL 13.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.35%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.58%)
OGDC 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.95%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.16%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.91%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.31%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.58%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.57%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -81.4 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -316.7 (-2.06%)
KSE100 41,448 Decreased By -626.6 (-1.49%)
KSE30 15,767 Decreased By -284 (-1.77%)
Markets

Australian shares rise as fears ease about big Fed rate hike

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday as comments from two US central bank officials eased fears about a bigger interest rate hike this month, while Suncorp jumped after Australia and New Zealand Bank said it would buy the insurer’s banking business.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% by 1250 GMT, with all sectors except healthcare trading in positive territory.

The benchmark had fallen 0.7% on Friday. Market participants felt relieved after remarks from two US Federal Reserve officials indicated a 75-basis- point rate hike at the central bank’s July 26-27 meeting, rather than a full-point increase.

In Australia, energy stocks led the gains for the day, climbing as much as 2.4% after Brent oil prices jumped on Friday. Miners advanced even after iron ore prices in China slumped 10% on Friday over weak demand outlook in Asia’s largest economy.

Miners, Rio Tinto drag Australian shares to end lower

Index majors Rio Tinto Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group climbed between 0.5% and 2.3%.

Financials climbed about 0.9%, with three of the “big four” banks rising between 0.9% and 1.6%.

Technology stocks added 1%, with Block Inc’s Australian shares gaining about 4.3%. Healthcare stocks were the only laggards, dropping 1.1%.

In corporate news, Australia and New Zealand Bank said it would buy Suncorp’s banking operations for A$4.9 billion ($3.34 billion) in a bid to bolster its customer growth and home loan growth.

Shares of the country’s fourth-biggest lender were on a trading halt, while those of Suncorp jumped nearly 6% to their highest since May 31. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,181.20.

Consumer inflation outpaced expectations in the second quarter and remained at three-decade highs as price pressures remain widespread.

The consumer price index rose 7.3%, speeding up from a 6.9% gain in the first quarter, and the fastest since the June quarter of 1990 when prices increased 7.6%.

