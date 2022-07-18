AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.02%)
FCCL 13.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.35%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.58%)
OGDC 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.95%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.16%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.91%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.31%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.58%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.57%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,108 Decreased By -82.6 (-1.97%)
BR30 15,053 Decreased By -329.4 (-2.14%)
KSE100 41,436 Decreased By -638.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 15,761 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week.

US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,711.80.The dollar slipped 0.1% against its rivals, moving further away from a near 20-year high hit last week, and making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“The market walked back the idea of a 100-bp rate hike after Friday’s University of Michigan inflation component came in softer,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary survey of consumers for July showed consumers see inflation running at 2.8% over a five-year horizon, the lowest in a year and down from 3.1% in June.

Spot gold may fall to $1,784

“Central bank hawkishness has been already priced in, and with gold holding on to $1,700-per-ounce level last week, we may see shorts get squeezed a bit as hawks might be disappointed with the Fed only hiking rates by 75 bps next week.”

Fed officials signalled on Friday that they would stick to a 75-bp rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting to combat soaring inflation.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 bps at its policy meeting later this week.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates hurt the appeal of bullion, which bears no interest.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,014.28 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $857.30, and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,869.10.

Gold Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Intra-day update: Rupee falls further against USD, hovers at 212

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

IK demands general elections

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Read more stories