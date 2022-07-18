AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold recoups some losses on easing dollar, hopes of less hawkish Fed

Reuters Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Gold prices firmed on Monday, as a pullback in the dollar helped bullion recover some of its recent losses, while easing fears of a 100-basis-point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve also supported bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,714.08 per ounce by 1133 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,713.10.

The dollar index was off its near 20-year high, down 0.7%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Markets are paring back the odds of a 100-basis point Fed rate hike at its July policy meeting, which is translating into some measure of relief for bullion,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Spot gold may fall to $1,784

U.S. consumers tempered their inflation expectations in July alongside a sharp drop in gasoline prices over the past month, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve officials worried that expectations for high inflation could become embedded and complicate their task of reining in price increases.

Fed’s aggressive inflation-fighting policy has dented bullion’s safe-haven appeal, as rising interest rates made the non-interest bearing asset seem less attractive.

“However, with a 75-basis point move now looking more likely, the U.S. dollar has weakened slightly from the record it hit last week, providing relief across equity and commodity markets,” Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

Fed officials signalled on Friday that they would stick to a 75-bp rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting.

Focus also remains on the European Central Bank’s meeting later this week where it is expected to raise rates by 25 bps.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $18.83 per ounce, platinum climbed 1.6% to $864.10.

Palladium gained 2.8% to $1,880.51.

Gold Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold recoups some losses on easing dollar, hopes of less hawkish Fed

Barrick Gold to ‘convert Reko Diq into world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Indian rupee closes at record low of nearly 80 against dollar as oil weighs

England's Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

Palm posts biggest jump in about 3 months, Indonesia lifting export levy limits

Read more stories