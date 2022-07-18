AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.02%)
FCCL 13.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.41%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.62%)
OGDC 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.95%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.16%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.91%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.61%)
TRG 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-3.41%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,108 Decreased By -82.6 (-1.97%)
BR30 15,053 Decreased By -329.4 (-2.14%)
KSE100 41,436 Decreased By -638.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 15,761 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

Reuters Updated 18 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $101.85 a barrel by 0421 GMT, after a 2.1% gain on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery edged up 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

Oil rises on expectations for no immediate boost to Saudi production

The US dollar retreated from multi-year highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies. Last week, Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly drops in about a month on fears of a recession that will hit oil demand.

Mass COVID testing exercises continued in parts of China this week, raising oil demand concerns at the world's second-largest oil consumer. However, oil supplies remained tight, supporting prices.

As expected, US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top OPEC producer to boost oil supply. Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help tame oil prices and drive down inflation.

On Sunday, Amos Hochstein, a senior US State Department adviser for energy security, said on CBS' Face the Nation that the trip would result in oil producers taking "a few more steps" in terms of supply though he did not say which country or countries would boost output.

"While there have been no immediate pledges for increased oil production, the US has reportedly indicated an expected gradual increase in supply," Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australian Bank, said in a note.

"The wind down of SPR releases from November may offset this incremental supply though if not larger than about 1 million barrels per day."

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, on Aug. 3 will be closely watched as their existing output pact expires in September.

Global markets are focused this week on the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is scheduled to end maintenance on July 21.

Governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown may be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

Loss of that gas would hit Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, hard and heighten the threat of a recession.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had productive meetings about a proposed price cap on Russian oil with a host of countries on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies.

Yellen raised the price cap idea during a virtual meeting on July 5 with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, China's commerce ministry said last week.

The ministry had said setting a cap on the Russian oil price is a "very complicated issue" and the precondition to solve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks among relevant parties.

Oil prices Gasoil stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Intra-day update: Rupee falls further against USD, hovers at 212

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

IK demands general elections

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Read more stories