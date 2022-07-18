AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread declines by 245bps

Recorder Review 18 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 245bps to 12.77 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 116.3 percent to 55.71 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 25.75 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter also increased by 123.6 percent to Rs 2.33 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s average daily traded value of Rs 1.04 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread declines by 245bps

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories