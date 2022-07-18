Futures spread declines by 245bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 245bps to 12.77 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 116.3 percent to 55.71 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 25.75 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter also increased by 123.6 percent to Rs 2.33 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s average daily traded value of Rs 1.04 billion.

