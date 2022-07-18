Newly appointed DC of Bajaur takes charge

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir on Sunday took charge of his post and paid a farewell meeting with ex-DC Bajaur Iftikhar Alam over his transfer.

Transferred Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam met with the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir at DC Office Bajaur.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam welcomed newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir to the land of Bajaur and wished him well.