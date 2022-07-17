AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses track higher oil and global equities

Reuters Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday's gains for oil prices and global shares on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates less aggressively than previously anticipated.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1.2%, having hit its lowest in six months in the previous session, led by a 0.2% gain in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, gained 2.5% after a U.S. official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to ramp up crude production.

Separately, the kingdom said it would open its airspace to all carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in a decision welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Saudi index hits 6-month low amid recession fears

The Qatari index gained 0.9%, with Commercial Bank rising 3.2%, while the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank finished 1.6% up.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index is trading around its lowest in nearly six years. On Sunday it edged up by 0.1%, helped by a 1.1% gain for top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egypt has come under financial pressure because of a sharp slide in foreign portfolio investor holdings and rising costs for key commodity imports, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Headline inflation accelerated to 13.5% in May.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.2% to 11,292

QATAR gained 0.9% to 11,979

EGYPT up 0.1% to 8,773

BAHRAIN eased 0.3% to 1,844

OMAN was flat at 4,143

KUWAIT added 0.8% to 8,248

Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses track higher oil and global equities

Miftah gives a detailed account: How country saved itself from bankruptcy

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test

Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over US value stocks

Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

Country can’t afford weak military, says PTI chairman

Today’s by-elections to decide Punjab CM’s fate

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Read more stories