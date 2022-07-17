AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India without Bumrah as they bowl in England ODI decider

AFP 17 Jul, 2022

MANCHESTER: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Sunday despite being without Jasprit Bumrah.

Back spasms sidelined star fast bowler Bumrah from the series decider, with his place taken by fellow quick Mohammed Siraj.

“It looks like a good track, nice and hard,” said Rohit at the toss. “I don’t think it is going to change. We thought we would have a score in front of us.

“Our bowlers have come out with great guns. Hopefully we can do the same today.”

Six-wicket Topley helps England turn tables on India

The opening batsman added: “Bumrah has a back spasm. He misses out.”

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the team that levelled this three-match series at 1-1 with a 100-run win at Lord’s on Thursday, where left-arm quick Reece Topley took an England ODI best 6-24.

That match followed India’s equally crushing 10-wicket success across London at the Oval on Tuesday, a match where the 28-year-old Bumrah ripped through England’s top order during a superb return of 6-19.

Jos Buttler, the England captain, had no qualms about the result of Sunday’s toss on his Lancashire home ground.

“We would have batted first anyway,” he said.

“It looks a good wicket and it looks hard. It’s a bit cloudy and muggy so might swing for a bit, but we’re happy.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman added: “It’s great for the series that this is a decider. It’s going to be loud.”

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

India Rohit Sharma india vs England Bumrah

Comments

1000 characters

India without Bumrah as they bowl in England ODI decider

Miftah gives a detailed account: How country saved itself from bankruptcy

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

IMF chief sees 'exceptionally uncertain' global outlook, deteriorating debt situation

Country can’t afford weak military, says PTI chairman

Today’s by-elections to decide Punjab CM’s fate

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

Read more stories