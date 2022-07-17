AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Customs values enhanced on import of mechanical, non-mechanical toys

Sohail Sarfraz 17 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has increased customs values on the import of mechanical and non-mechanical toys including flying toys like drones / helicopters / aircrafts from China, Europe, Canada, Japan and USA.

According to a valuation ruling issued by the directorate of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Customs values of toys have been re-determined. Therefore, the new valuation ruling has superseded Valuation Ruling No. 1643/2022.

The previous Valuation Ruling for toys was issued vide Valuation Ruling No. 1643/2022 dated 29-04-2022. The importers challenged the Valuation Ruling with the Director General of Valuation, who then set aside the impugned V.R. Accordingly, an exercise was initiated by the directorate general to determine customs values of these subject goods in terms of Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

Meetings with stakeholders were convened which were attended by different stakeholders and importers. All the stakeholders / importers were requested to submit necessary documents including invoices of imports during the last three months showing factual value etc.

The office then resorted to conduct a market inquiry and, consequently. Deductive Value Method under Sub-Section (7) of Section 25 of the Custom Act, 1969, was applied to arrive at the assessable customs value of toys, being most appropriate for the purpose. All the information so gathered was evaluated and analyzed for the purpose of determination of Custom Values.

In cases where declared / transaction values are higher than the Customs values determined in this Ruling, the assessing officers shall apply those values in terms of Sub- Section (1) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 Validity.

The values determined vide this Ruling shall be the applicable Customs value for assessment of subject imported goods until and unless it is rescinded or revised by the competent authority in terms of Sub-Sections (4) of Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, directorate’s new ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Customs values import of mechanical and non mechanical toys

Comments

1000 characters

Customs values enhanced on import of mechanical, non-mechanical toys

World Bank approves $200m to transform agri sector

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

US won’t ‘walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden

‘Unrealistic’ energy policies will lead to higher inflation: MbS

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

Petroleum dealers say will observe strike tomorrow

Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

Read more stories