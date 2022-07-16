Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain Safdar have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Maryam notified her followers that she has been infected by the virus.

For the past few days, Maryam has been holding rallies ahead of the by-elections in Punjab on 20 seats.

In the last one week, she held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Khaushab, Layyah among other places.

Covid climbs up as positivity reaches 5.53pc

This is the second time that the PML-N leader has contracted the virus - she tested positive in July 2021 as well. Prayers for her smooth recovery began flowing in immediately.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that Captain Safdar has been infected as well.

“Sad to hear that Maryam and Capt. Safdar have been diagnosed with Covid,” he tweeted. “My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery. The way she led the PML-N political campaign has made all of us proud.”

Over the past few weeks, the Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are on an uptrend. In the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 3.28%. Out of 22,451 tests conducted in the country, 737 turned out to be positive, reported the National Institute of Health.

Moreover, the nation recorded 10 deaths from the disease while 189 patients are reportedly in critical state.

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

Prior to Eid-ul-Azha, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) issued fresh guidelines for the public to follow on Eid-ul Azha, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in light of the recent uptick in cases.

The notice placed special emphasis on wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding shaking hands and embracing.