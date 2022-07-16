AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Sports

Yasir picks two as Pakistan rattle Sri Lanka in first Test

AFP Updated 16 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took two wickets including Angelo Mathews for nought to give Pakistan an early upper hand in the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The hosts reached 80 for four at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on 12 and Dhananjaya de Silva, on eight at the crease in Galle after they elected to bat at the start of the two-match series.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi forced skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to edge onto the stumps in the third over of the day, before Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis attempted to rebuild the innings.

The duo took on the bowlers in a 49-run partnership, which included a flurry of boundaries, but then Yasir broke through.

The 36-year-old, who is making a comeback into the team after a thumb injury that kept him out since August last year, got Kusal caught behind for 21.

Oshada soon followed his partner back to the pavilion in the next over when pace bowler Hasan Ali cut short the openers’ stay on 35.

Mathews then fell for a 15-ball duck as Yasir got the former captain caught at mid-on.

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in a series-levelling Test win in Galle earlier this week, are hosting Pakistan for the first time in seven years.

The tourists, led by Babar Azam, have handed a debut to all-rounder Salman Ali Agha in a team with three quicks on a pitch expected to aid the spinners.

Cricket Pakistan Babar Azam Sri Lanka Yasir Shah Test match Dimuth Karunaratne

