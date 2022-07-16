Yasir picks two as Pakistan rattle Sri Lanka in first Test

GALLE: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took two wickets including Angelo Mathews for nought to give Pakistan an early upper hand in the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The hosts reached 80 for four at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on 12 and Dhananjaya de Silva, on eight at the crease in Galle after they elected to bat at the start of the two-match series.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi forced skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to edge onto the stumps in the third over of the day, before Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis attempted to rebuild the innings.

The duo took on the bowlers in a 49-run partnership, which included a flurry of boundaries, but then Yasir broke through.

The 36-year-old, who is making a comeback into the team after a thumb injury that kept him out since August last year, got Kusal caught behind for 21.

Oshada soon followed his partner back to the pavilion in the next over when pace bowler Hasan Ali cut short the openers’ stay on 35.

Mathews then fell for a 15-ball duck as Yasir got the former captain caught at mid-on.

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in a series-levelling Test win in Galle earlier this week, are hosting Pakistan for the first time in seven years.

The tourists, led by Babar Azam, have handed a debut to all-rounder Salman Ali Agha in a team with three quicks on a pitch expected to aid the spinners.