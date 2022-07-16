AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss, bat in 1st Pakistan Test

AFP 16 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series on Saturday.

The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, recalled leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to their team, which has three fast bowlers.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha was handed his first Test cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a team huddle before the beginning of play on Saturday.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Cricket Pakistan Babar Azam Sri Lanka Test match Dimuth Karunaratne

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka win toss, bat in 1st Pakistan Test

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories