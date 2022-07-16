Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

ISLAMABAD: In a last-ditch effort to gag social media – which is an erosion of people’s constitutional rights – the federal government on Friday decided to launch a crackdown on those who “harass” and “degrade” citizens on social media.

A meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah which was also attended by the interior secretary, inspector general police Punjab, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and acting chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and other officials, issues of harassment of citizens on social media, uploading of immoral videos and other issues related to blackmail and harassment of citizens were discussed.

After threadbare discussion, it was decided that a crackdown would be launched on those who promote immoral content on social media, harass citizens and tarnish their image.

The minister, while directing the authorities concerned said that strict and immediate action should be taken against those involved in cyber-crime, said that “it is not acceptable to tarnish the image of a citizen by insulting him or her.”

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

He said that spread of immoral and insulting content on social media could lead to chaos and disorder in society. Therefore, strict action will be taken against those involved in such crimes and action will be taken without any discrimination.

He further said that the concerned agencies should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those violating moral values in society.

The citizens can send their complaints to the FIA contact numbers and their complaints will be processed without delay, he added.

In another meeting, which was attended by home minister Punjab Atta Tarar, the security arrangements for July 17 by-elections were discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022