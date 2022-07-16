AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Zulfiqar Ahmad 16 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In a last-ditch effort to gag social media – which is an erosion of people’s constitutional rights – the federal government on Friday decided to launch a crackdown on those who “harass” and “degrade” citizens on social media.

A meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah which was also attended by the interior secretary, inspector general police Punjab, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and acting chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and other officials, issues of harassment of citizens on social media, uploading of immoral videos and other issues related to blackmail and harassment of citizens were discussed.

After threadbare discussion, it was decided that a crackdown would be launched on those who promote immoral content on social media, harass citizens and tarnish their image.

The minister, while directing the authorities concerned said that strict and immediate action should be taken against those involved in cyber-crime, said that “it is not acceptable to tarnish the image of a citizen by insulting him or her.”

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

He said that spread of immoral and insulting content on social media could lead to chaos and disorder in society. Therefore, strict action will be taken against those involved in such crimes and action will be taken without any discrimination.

He further said that the concerned agencies should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those violating moral values in society.

The citizens can send their complaints to the FIA contact numbers and their complaints will be processed without delay, he added.

In another meeting, which was attended by home minister Punjab Atta Tarar, the security arrangements for July 17 by-elections were discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nadra Rana Sanaullah Social media crackdown immoral contents

Comments

1000 characters

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories