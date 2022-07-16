PARTLY FACETIOUS: The elite capture in Pakistan

“14 July was a momentous day.”

“Indeed, it’s bastille day — the day the French stormed the bastille prison and then proceeded to kill all the rich, those who inherited…”

“If you reckon the elite capture in this country can be dealt the same way then let me disabuse you of that stupid thought. This is not 1789 France and granted that we are behind the West in most things yet not that far behind.”

“How far behind? A century, a…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway if you want to end elite capture then you need a new messiah. If you recall The Khan used to support further wealth creation of the elite, I mean during his tenure there were two and a half amnesty schemes while Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are hardly going to support.”

“Two and a half amnesties?”

“Half because the scheme was actually begun during the Shahid Khan Abbasi tenure.”

“Indeed.”

“Anyway when I said 14 July was a momentous day I meant for us Pakistanis.”

“Oh I know that one. You are referring to the seventh staff level agreement at last – I mean there was many a slip between the cup and the lip and finally…”

“The Prime Minister thanked Bilawal as well for the agreement and does that mean he indicated a change in the geopolitical considerations of the US….”

“Yes, but you have to give credit to Miftah Ismail as well – the guy didn’t stop talking till the agreement and…”

“Miftah Ismail is a compulsive chatterbox — it doesn’t matter if he is being truthful or economical with it or, relevant or not…”

“Yeah I get it, anyway so was that the momentous event you are referring to, though for your information, it was 14 July for us and 13 July for the Fund…”

“Nope, not that either.”

“The reduction in petrol prices that were passed on and…”

“Nope.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision that pained The Khan, and spread a wave of glee amongst the coalition government.”

“No it was the opening of the D-Chowk by Rana sahib. It was shut for all the time the incumbent government has been in place and on 14 it was opened.”

“You reckon there is a linkage between the court verdict and the opening of the gates?”

“Maybe, but it does show that Rana sahib has attained a comfort level.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022