JI sees ethnic tension as bid to influence polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the government and law enforcement agencies to hold a thorough probe into the Hyderabad clashes and take strict action against those who stirred ethnic tension in the province

Addressing a press conference here Friday, he lambasted the provincial government over what he called criminal negligence in handling the situation.

He said that fanning ethnic polarization was the part of a nefarious agenda to gain political advantage and manipulate public opinion. He said the PPP government should have played its due role to end tension in the Sindh province. Without mentioning any political party, the JI leader said some parties are taking these unfortunate events as an opportunity to gain political points. The political forces who have lost popularity because of their failure to deliver are attempting to gain sympathy of voters belonging to a certain ethnic background through such incidents, he said, adding that this nefarious design to influence polls was totally unacceptable. He added that urban areas of Sindh could not afford an ethnic divide any more.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said his party is ready to play its role to reduce the tension, adding they would do whatever they could in this regard without any political point scoring.

He said that the hatred emerging from such events overshadows the genuine issues faced by public. What the PPP did for megacity Karachi in the past 14 years, he asked. “Why Karachi is drowned during monsoon rains every year? Why a large number of areas in the megacity are deprived of clean potable water? These are genuine questions but instead of responding to them, some quarters create ugly situations to divert the attention of masses from their basic problems.”

He appealed to the masses of Sindh including Karachi to demonstrate unity and reject the politics of hatred and divide. He further said that Sindh belongs equally to all its dwellers, but the ruling class wants to play their old dirty tricks of divide and rule, he added.

The JI leader demanded of the government and law enforcement agencies to hold an inquiry into Qasimabad tragedy and take strict action against the elements behind this conspiracy.

