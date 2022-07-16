Harassment charges: IHC issues notices to AGP in response to DG NAB’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) in Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore former Major Shahzad Saleem’s petition against the summons issued to him by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to answer the sexual harassment charges against him by a woman, Tayyaba Gul.

A single bench of Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of the DG NAB who moved the court through his counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada advocate and cited the federation through the secretary National Assembly (NA), the chairman PAC, the secretary PAC, and the additional secretary PAC as respondents, and requested the court to declare the notice issued as illegal.

The IHC bench summoned the AGP to appear before the court on July 20 to assist the court over the maintainability of the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the PAC’s agenda was concerned with recoveries. The IHC bench asked if the PAC was part of the parliament. In his response, the counsel said that it was not.

At this, Justice Aamer questioned that if the PAC was separate from the parliament, then can writ be issued against it. He directed the petitioner’s counsel to constitutionally satisfy the court in this regard.

The court further inquired when Shahzad Saleem was summoned before the PAC. The lawyer said that he was called verbally on 14 and now on the 18.

Justice Aamer remarked that they did not want to interfere in the affairs of the Parliament.

