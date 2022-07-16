AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Harassment charges: IHC issues notices to AGP in response to DG NAB’s petition

Terence J Sigamony 16 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) in Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore former Major Shahzad Saleem’s petition against the summons issued to him by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to answer the sexual harassment charges against him by a woman, Tayyaba Gul.

A single bench of Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of the DG NAB who moved the court through his counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada advocate and cited the federation through the secretary National Assembly (NA), the chairman PAC, the secretary PAC, and the additional secretary PAC as respondents, and requested the court to declare the notice issued as illegal.

The IHC bench summoned the AGP to appear before the court on July 20 to assist the court over the maintainability of the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the PAC’s agenda was concerned with recoveries. The IHC bench asked if the PAC was part of the parliament. In his response, the counsel said that it was not.

At this, Justice Aamer questioned that if the PAC was separate from the parliament, then can writ be issued against it. He directed the petitioner’s counsel to constitutionally satisfy the court in this regard.

The court further inquired when Shahzad Saleem was summoned before the PAC. The lawyer said that he was called verbally on 14 and now on the 18.

Justice Aamer remarked that they did not want to interfere in the affairs of the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB IHC PAC Harassment charges Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Harassment charges: IHC issues notices to AGP in response to DG NAB’s petition

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories