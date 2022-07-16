Maryam urges people to vote for PML-N candidates

LAHORE: Asking the people of Punjab Assembly constituencies (PP-158,167, 168, 170) to come out of their homes tomorrow (Sunday) and stamp on the symbol of lion for their better future, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that Imran Khan is asking for vote for that person whom he dubbed as a biggest dacoit.

“It is not a war between a ‘Lion’ and a ‘Bat’ or the PML-N and the PTI but a war for the development of Lahore city; Lahore belonged to Nawaz Sharif and will remain so in future too,” she said while addressing public gatherings in connection with bye-election campaign in favour of PML-N candidates at different parts of the City.

It may be noted that the PML-N has fielded Rana Ahsan Sharafat in PP-158, Nazir Chohan in PP-167, Malik Asad Khokhar in PP-168 and Chaudhry Amin Gujjar in PP-170. The PML-N’s main contest is expected against the PTI candidates namely Mian Akram Usman, Chaudhry Shabbir Gujar, Malik Nawaz Awan and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Maryam maintained that we have come out of difficult period and good news are set to come for the people. The party’s supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has assured her to reduce petrol prices more in two weeks following the international market, she added. “We have removed all landmines laid by the former prime minister “fitna Khan” by making tough decisions with a heavy heart,” she said.

Criticising Imran Khan and his ‘puppet’ former chief minister Usman Buzdar for their poor performance in Lahore and other parts of the province, she said, “Imran is going to address his last rally in Lahore but will face a strong reaction from voters here on polling day for his poor governance in Punjab.” She claimed, “the apex court, while rejecting his [Khan’s] claims regarding the involvement of a ‘foreign conspiracy in his ouster, labelled him a liar and fraud. He (Imran) is the first Pakistani politician who has been declared a liar by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif has told her today that the petrol prices will reduce further after two weeks if its rates will go down in the international market.

She appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of the election symbol of ‘lion’ and don’t sit inside their homes. “July 17 will be a day for PML-N’s victory,” she said.

She further said that Lahoriites had survived a difficult period and predicted that the nation will see good news from now onward. She that said on the occasion of Eid, Punjab CM Hamza worked day and night and cleaned the roads within 24 hours.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that the IMF program was also revived as a result of teamwork and better days are coming. Terming reduction in the prices of petroleum products as the first step in the mission of ensuring convenience for the people, the CM said the incumbent government had taken up the difficult task of fast recovery of the devastated economy and succeeded in rectifying the focus of the national economy.

In a statement, the CM maintained that declining prices of petroleum products are the first spell of good news and the more good news is to come. He said that he would go to any extent to fulfill the promise of public service.

The CM stated that he is working day and night to minimise the difficulties of the people. A historic subsidy of Rs 200 billion was given to provide subsidized flour to the people; the PMLN resolved the problems whenever it took over the reins of the government. “We are determined to speedily recover the sagging economy and succeeded in rectifying the direction of the economy,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022