ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Friday, gave assent to the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabbiyyin Authority Bill, 2022.

The president gave this approval under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Under the bill, the authority of Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabbiyyin (Peace Be Upon Him) will be established.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022