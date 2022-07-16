KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 15, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
190,656,600 121,044,081 6,715,561,922 3,975,943,294
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 532,037,209 (364,003,625) 168,033,584
Local Individuals 5,084,641,843 (4,711,662,554) 372,979,289
Local Corporates 2,181,849,570 (2,722,862,444) (541,012,873)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments