BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,074.91
High: 42,498.19
Low: 42,028.07
Net Change: 274.00
Volume (000): 77,317
Value (000): 4,217,977
Makt Cap (000) 1,672,479,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,784.48
NET CH (-) 67.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,069.99
NET CH (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,748.94
NET CH (-) 69.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,695.39
NET CH (-) 10.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,903.01
NET CH (-) 18.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,433.57
NET CH (-) 21.78
------------------------------------
As on: 15-July-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
