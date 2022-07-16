AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 15, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,074.91
High:                      42,498.19
Low:                       42,028.07
Net Change:                   274.00
Volume (000):                 77,317
Value (000):               4,217,977
Makt Cap (000)         1,672,479,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,784.48
NET CH                     (-) 67.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,069.99
NET CH                     (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,748.94
NET CH                     (-) 69.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,695.39
NET CH                     (-) 10.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,903.01
NET CH                     (-) 18.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,433.57
NET CH                     (-) 21.78
------------------------------------
As on:                  15-July-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

