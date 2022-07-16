KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,074.91 High: 42,498.19 Low: 42,028.07 Net Change: 274.00 Volume (000): 77,317 Value (000): 4,217,977 Makt Cap (000) 1,672,479,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,784.48 NET CH (-) 67.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,069.99 NET CH (-) 58.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,748.94 NET CH (-) 69.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,695.39 NET CH (-) 10.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,903.01 NET CH (-) 18.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,433.57 NET CH (-) 21.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-July-2022 ====================================

