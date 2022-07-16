Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.55814 1.56771 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.15600 1.87214 2.15600 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.74029 2.42757 2.74029 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.38129 3.05614 3.38129 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.97829 3.65743 3.97829 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
