WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 15, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 12-Jul-22 11-Jul-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113502 0.113423 0.113357 0.113353 Euro 0.765192 0.767312 0.766724 0.767972 Japanese yen 0.005542 0.005559 0.005567 0.005574 U.K. pound 0.904464 0.908167 0.904424 0.909429 U.S. dollar 0.76481 0.762205 0.763517 0.760519 Algerian dinar 0.005201 0.005186 0.005188 0.005181 Australian dollar 0.516782 0.516089 0.513083 0.518142 Botswana pula 0.060038 0.059909 0.059783 0.060005 Brazilian real 0.140173 0.141183 0.141094 0.14223 Brunei dollar 0.548015 0.542032 0.542733 Canadian dollar 0.582136 0.587396 0.586644 0.585015 Chilean peso 0.000757 0.000756 0.000771 0.000787 Czech koruna 0.031346 0.031439 0.031195 0.031232 Danish krone 0.102814 0.103111 0.103043 0.103202 Indian rupee 0.009576 0.009568 0.009587 0.009577 Israeli New Shekel 0.220279 0.21915 0.218917 Korean won 0.000586 0.000581 0.000587 0.000585 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48476 Malaysian ringgit 0.172196 0.171997 0.172099 Mauritian rupee 0.01703 0.016904 0.016712 Mexican peso 0.036521 0.036713 0.036728 0.036656 New Zealand dollar 0.467567 0.46746 0.467158 0.469126 Norwegian krone 0.074627 0.074913 0.074618 0.074568 Omani rial 1.9891 1.98233 Peruvian sol 0.193574 0.192564 0.193615 Philippine peso 0.013575 0.013534 0.013588 Polish zloty 0.158431 0.158065 0.15813 0.160393 Qatari riyal 0.210113 0.209397 Russian ruble 0.013128 0.013022 0.012973 0.012406 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.548015 0.542032 0.542733 South African rand 0.045172 0.044678 Swedish krona 0.072217 0.071855 0.071666 0.071784 Swiss franc 0.777206 0.779789 0.774947 0.775763 Thai baht 0.021033 0.021031 0.021119 Trinidadian dollar 0.11325 0.112772 0.113656 0.112481 U.A.E. dirham 0.208253 0.207544 0.207901 Uruguayan peso 0.018231 0.018557 0.01862 0.018757 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

