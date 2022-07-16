WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 15, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 12-Jul-22 11-Jul-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113502 0.113423 0.113357 0.113353
Euro 0.765192 0.767312 0.766724 0.767972
Japanese yen 0.005542 0.005559 0.005567 0.005574
U.K. pound 0.904464 0.908167 0.904424 0.909429
U.S. dollar 0.76481 0.762205 0.763517 0.760519
Algerian dinar 0.005201 0.005186 0.005188 0.005181
Australian dollar 0.516782 0.516089 0.513083 0.518142
Botswana pula 0.060038 0.059909 0.059783 0.060005
Brazilian real 0.140173 0.141183 0.141094 0.14223
Brunei dollar 0.548015 0.542032 0.542733
Canadian dollar 0.582136 0.587396 0.586644 0.585015
Chilean peso 0.000757 0.000756 0.000771 0.000787
Czech koruna 0.031346 0.031439 0.031195 0.031232
Danish krone 0.102814 0.103111 0.103043 0.103202
Indian rupee 0.009576 0.009568 0.009587 0.009577
Israeli New Shekel 0.220279 0.21915 0.218917
Korean won 0.000586 0.000581 0.000587 0.000585
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48476
Malaysian ringgit 0.172196 0.171997 0.172099
Mauritian rupee 0.01703 0.016904 0.016712
Mexican peso 0.036521 0.036713 0.036728 0.036656
New Zealand dollar 0.467567 0.46746 0.467158 0.469126
Norwegian krone 0.074627 0.074913 0.074618 0.074568
Omani rial 1.9891 1.98233
Peruvian sol 0.193574 0.192564 0.193615
Philippine peso 0.013575 0.013534 0.013588
Polish zloty 0.158431 0.158065 0.15813 0.160393
Qatari riyal 0.210113 0.209397
Russian ruble 0.013128 0.013022 0.012973 0.012406
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.548015 0.542032 0.542733
South African rand 0.045172 0.044678
Swedish krona 0.072217 0.071855 0.071666 0.071784
Swiss franc 0.777206 0.779789 0.774947 0.775763
Thai baht 0.021033 0.021031 0.021119
Trinidadian dollar 0.11325 0.112772 0.113656 0.112481
U.A.E. dirham 0.208253 0.207544 0.207901
Uruguayan peso 0.018231 0.018557 0.01862 0.018757
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
