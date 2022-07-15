AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Isolated incident being used to create ethnic conflict: Saeed Ghani

  • Sindh Minister for Information says province has suffered immensely and cannot afford any more unrest
BR Web Desk 15 Jul, 2022

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said on Friday that an isolated incident in Hyderabad was being used to create ethnic conflict in Sindh and the rest of the country.

In a press conference, he said that Sindh had suffered immensely from terrorism and the province could not afford any further unrest.

“Sindh is the land of peace and we should make collective efforts to make this conspiracy a failure,” he said. “The miscreants are enemies of this nation.”

Murad defends his govt’s performance during rains, takes past govts to task

Referring to killing of a youth in Hyderabad, he said that an FIR of the incident has been issued and an arrest has been made as well.

Speaking alongside him, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon urged political parties to stay away from negative elements who want chaos in the country.

“We will not spare the miscreants. We want peace and justice and this is a sensitive matter,” he said, while appreciating leaders of nationalist political parties for acting maturely and containing the conflict.

“It is our responsibility to end chaos,” he said.

Corruption has increased in PPP rule: Haleem

He said he has asked the Ministry of Interior to direct the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest those who have been sharing "malevolent" messages and videos with an aim to create unrest.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah said he got in touch with political leaders Jalal Mehmood Shah, Qadir Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palijo, Shahi Sayed and Mohsin Dawar and all of them desired peace.

He noted that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident.

“Innocent people are being targeted and the government will deal with them effectively,” he said. “Some arrests were made last night. People should not take law in their hand.”

Murad Ali Shah has also ordered authorities to ensure that no roads are blocked in the city due to the conflict.

