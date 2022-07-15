Intra-day update: Rupee hits 211 against US dollar

The rupee recorded a drop in value against the dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday as pressure piled up due to import payments and the US currency's added strength.

The local currency was being quoted at 211, a depreciation of Rs1.2 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee settled with a marginal gain of 0.14% or 30 paisas to close at 209.8 against the US dollar, over news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally reached the staff-level agreement with Islamabad, paving the way for an inflow of $1.17 billion.

The fall on Friday comes despite Pakistan reaching the much-awaited staff-level agreement with the IMF in the early hours on Thursday, on the combined seventh and eighth reviews, with an additional one billion dollars and a nine-month extension of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, subject to approval of the IMF board.

“The depreciation in value comes amid import payment pressure,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder. He said payments for oil, which was purchased at high rates, are now being made.

“The impact of the current oil price drop will be reflected in 1-2 months,” he said.

The market expert believed that as per the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), the US dollar should be in a range of 195-200 against the PKR.

Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered below a near two-decade high in Asian trading on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the currency versus six counterparts, edged 0.07% higher to 108.65, after reaching and then falling back from the highest since September 2002 at 109.29 on Thursday.

Traders have ramped up bets that the US Federal Reserve would go for a super-sized tightening at their July 26-27 meeting after data on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation racing at the fastest pace in four decades.

