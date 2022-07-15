AGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
ANL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 77.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
OGDC 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.67%)
PAEL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
TPLP 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
TREET 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.06%)
UNITY 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,461 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,294 Decreased By -55.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,142 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.14%)
Nikkei rallies for third day on boost from Fast Retailing, Nintendo

Reuters Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher for the third straight session on Friday in subdued trade, led by gains in Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and video game maker Nintendo, while fears of an economic slowdown limited gains.

The Nikkei share average closed up 0.54% at 26,788.47, after moving sideways for most of the session.

The broader Topix index was down 0.03%.

Nikkei ended the week 1.02% higher, while Topix was up 0.27%. Euro STOXX 50 futures were up 0.86% ahead of markets opening in Europe, while FTSE 100 futures gained 0.39%.

Trading was muted ahead of a long weekend, with markets closed on Monday for a public holiday.

“It’s difficult to make aggressive moves given the three-day weekend and earnings season approaching,” said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

China’s release of lower-than-expected GDP figures didn’t appear to have had an impact on afternoon trading in Japan.

“GDP was bad, but may have been counteracted by speculation over a stimulus response,” said SMBC Nikko Securities’ chief emerging markets economist Kota Hirayama. Focus is now on the release of a US retail sales report later in the day.

Some market participants said that stock prices are likely to react negatively if the data indicates negative effects of inflation.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd was the best performer on the Nikkei, soaring 8.70%, after raising its full-year profit forecast.

Nintendo Co Ltd gained 3.16% on plans of acquiring an animation studio.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost

Utilities companies rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wanted to have nine nuclear power reactors in operation by this winter, up from the current five. Kansai Electric Power Co Inc was the biggest beneficiary, up 2.41%, while Chubu Electric Power Co Inc gained 1.81%.

Despite the Nikkei’s overall gains, 155 of its 225 components fell.

Concordia Financial Group Ltd was the worst performer, down 3.85%.

Nikkei share

