AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Fast Retailing and Nintendo boost Nikkei in range-bound trading

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

Japanese shares edged up in range-bound trading on Friday, with Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and video game maker Nintendo leading gains, while investors weighed fears of an economic slowdown as the market heads into a long weekend.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.58% at the end of the morning session.

The index jumped as much as 0.8% shortly after markets opened, but plunged into the negative territory before reversing losses.

The broader Topix index was down 0.02%.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost

Trading was also muted ahead of a long weekend, with markets closed on Monday for a public holiday. “There aren’t any clear external factors, so the market may keep a wait-and-see attitude until the close,” a domestic securities broker said. Investors are also awaiting the release of a US retail sales report later in the day.

Some market participants said that stock prices are likely to react negatively if the data indicates negative effects of inflation like consumer reluctance.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd was the best performer on the Nikkei, soaring 8.30%, after it raised its full-year profit forecast by 17%. Nintendo Co Ltd gained 2.90% on plans of acquiring an animation studio and renaming it Nintendo Pictures.

Utilities companies rose early after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wanted to have nine nuclear power reactors in operation by this winter, up from the current five.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc was the biggest beneficiary at the break, up 1.75%.

Despite the Nikkei’s overall gains, 195 of its 225 components fell. Engineering company JGC Holdings Corp was the worst performer, down 4.79%.

Nikkei share

