AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

Reuters Updated 15 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive US rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose $1.25, or 1.3%, to $100.35 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while WTI crude rose 90 cents, or 0.9%, to $96.68 a barrel.

"Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the US dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"With the market falling back to base-case 75 (basis point) hike next week versus 100 (basis point) yesterday, oil prices and the broader market have a little more breathing room today," Innes said.

The Fed's most hawkish policymakers on Thursday said they favoured another 75-basis-point interest rate increase at the US central bank's policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate raise that traders had raced to price in after a report Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating.

Oil mixed after US stock build, big inflation figure

The rate hike uncertainty and weak economic data pushed both oil contracts to lows on Thursday which were below the close on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls "a special military operation".

Still, both Brent and WTI had clawed back nearly all losses by the end of the trading session.

However, concerns about the outlook for demand continued to keep a lid on oil prices. "Sentiment hasn't been helped by renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China, which threaten to halt the recovery in demand.

High prices also appear to have blunted demand for gasoline in the US," ANZ Research analysts said.

China's refinery throughput in June shrank nearly 10% from a year earlier, with output for the first half of the year down 6% in the first annual decline for the period since at least 2011, data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will on Friday fly to Saudi Arabia, where he will attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.

However, spare capacity at members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity, and it is unclear how much extra Saudi Arabia can bring into the market quickly.

Oil prices Brent oil US president Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories