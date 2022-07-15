AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
ANL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
EFERT 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
EPCL 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 83.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
TREET 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
TRG 80.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.93%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 1.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,173 Increased By 8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee hits another record low; oil, dollar moves in focus

+
Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened for a sixth straight session on Friday to hit yet another record low against the US dollar, tracking losses in most Asian peers on concerns of more aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve than expected.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.92/93 to the dollar by 0343 GMT, from Thursday’s close of 79.8750. In opening deals, it touched a life low of 79.95.

The dollar hovered below a near two-decade high in Asian trading on Friday, having slipped overnight after two Fed policymakers said they favored a rate rise smaller than the size of 100 basis points that investors were betting on.

Indian rupee hits life low for fourth straight day on broad dollar rally

Oil prices rose amid prospects of a less aggressive US rate hike, although gains were capped by demand recovery worries.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee hits another record low; oil, dollar moves in focus

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories