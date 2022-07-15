AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s H1 refinery output in first annual decline since at least 2011

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: China’s refinery throughput for the six months to June marked the first annual decline for the period since at least 2011, data showed on Friday, as strict COVID-19 restrictions and fuel export curbs dampened production.

For June, output was 54.94 million tonnes, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), bringing January-June processing volumes to 332.22 million tonnes or 13.4 million barrels per day (bpd), down 6% from a year earlier.

The production in June was equivalent to 13.37 million bpd - up 5% from 12.7 million bpd in May, but about 10% below the all-time high of 14.8 million bpd reached in June 2021.

The month-on-month rebound came as some independent refiners began raising production late in May, after steep cuts between February and April, in response to a moderate pick up in demand as some COVID-19 curbs were eased.

The return of Sinopec Corp’s Yangzi and Hainan refineries from overhauls also contributed to the higher processing, though the state major had to close a 320,000 bpd plant in Shanghai due to a fire on June 18.

China’s demand for refined oil products has been falling since March amid strict curbs to contain the spread of COVID, with gasoline and aviation fuel the worst hit.

But analysts expect throughput to pick up in the third quarter as Beijing tweaks its COVID policy and accelerates infrastructure spending to help revive a flagging economy. China has already issued fuel export quotas earlier than expected, which could help refiners boost output.

China issues new oil import quotas for private refineries

The NBS data showed China’s crude oil production rose 3.6% on the year to 17.19 million tonnes last month, with daily output hitting an all-time high at 4.18 million bpd.

Production in the first six months rose 4% versus a year earlier to 102.88 million tonnes (4.15 million bpd), as national oil firms accelerated developing conventional and unconventional resources on Beijing’s call to boost domestic supply security.

Despite record production, the increase remains marginal as China imports nearly three quarters of its crude oil needs.

Growth in natural gas production, however, slowed to 0.4% in June from a year earlier to 17.3 billion cubic meters, but output year-to-date rose 4.9%.

China's refinery China's crude oil production

Comments

1000 characters

China’s H1 refinery output in first annual decline since at least 2011

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories