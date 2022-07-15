AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi has no moral justification to stay in office: Siddiqui

APP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said President Arif Alvi had no moral justification to stay in office as the Supreme Court had declared his steps as unconstitutional.

The president should quit before implementation of Article 6 of the Constitution against him, Siddiqui said in a statement.

He said Dr Arif Alvi was the first elected president in the country’s history, against whom an SC judge had raised a question as to whether Article 6 could be used against him along with former prime minister Imran Khan and National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri for their illegal steps.

He cited the additional note by Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mian Khel in the detailed SC verdict against Qasim Suri’s ruling through which he had rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, who, however, had left the question of use of Article 6 for the parliament.

Senator Siddiqui said the SC decision had not only buried the (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s) narrative of a so-called foreign conspiracy against the PTI government and cipher but also made those liable for accountability before history who had used illegal tactics to stop the no-confidence motion process.

It was now for the coalition government partners to take necessary steps in the light of SC decision, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui reiterated that for the sake of the country’s dignity, sanctity of the Constitution, democratic traditions and respect of the judiciary, President Alvi should better resign on his own without delay.

Arif Alvi Imran Khan PTI Government PMLN Irfan Siddiqui Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mian Khel

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi has no moral justification to stay in office: Siddiqui

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories