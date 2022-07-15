Kahuta, Kalar Syedan: RPO reviews security arrangements for by-elections

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Kahuta and Kalar Syedan by-elections.

Chairing a meeting the RPO directed the officers to take effective measures to ensure implementation of election code of conduct and rules and regulations.

Imran Ahmar said that implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be ensured at all cost and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

All the senior officers would remain present in the field to monitor the situation and the police personnel deployed in the field should also be briefed and directed to keep a close eye on the activities of the miscreants, he added.

The RPO also expressed the hope that Rawalpindi police personnel would perform their best duties.

The CPO said that police should keep a vigilant eye on suspicious activities.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct during and after polling hours, he added.

There would be a complete ban on display of weapons, aerial firing and use of loudspeakers; the CPO said adding, strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the lawbreakers.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, Tariq Mehmood, SP Security Faisal Saleem, SP Saddar, SP Rawal, Zone In-charge, Sector In-charge, Sub-Sector In-charges and other officers.