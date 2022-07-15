KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 14, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
289,882,771 151,835,528 8,927,551,937 4,616,106,851
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 602,961,105 (567,531,733) 35,429,372
Local Individuals 7,078,512,096 (7,199,706,948) (121,194,851)
Local Corporates 2,991,867,660 (2,906,102,180) 85,765,479
