AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan suspends buybacks, warns on global economy as profit slumps

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Jamie Dimon struck a cautious note on the global economy as America’s largest bank reported a worse-than-expected 28% fall in quarterly profit and suspended share buybacks in the face of growing risks of a recession.

The chief executive also stressed the need to build capital reserves due to increasing requirements from regulators, while flagging a number of concerns including the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the “never-before-seen” quantitative tightening as threats to global economic growth.

Closer home, however, the economy continues to grow and the job market and consumer spending remain healthy, Dimon said, even as the bank braced for potential loan losses by setting aside more money.

Overall, the results presented a grim picture for the three months since the U.S. Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to tame runaway inflation, sending financial markets into a tailspin on fears of slowing growth.

“As far as the things that you don’t want to see, you’ve got pretty much every one of them,” Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York, said.

“Missing the top and bottom line, cutting the buybacks and increasing credit reserves are all things consistent with battening down the hatches for a recession,” he added.

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

JPMorgan’s shares slid nearly 5% as the bank recorded $1.1 billion in provision for credit losses, including a $428 million boost in loss provisions. Last year, the bank had released $3 billion from its reserves.

It posted a profit of $8.6 billion, or $2.76 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.88 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Other large U.S. banks including Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report results this week, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America will round out big bank earnings season next week.

Deals down

Investment bankers fared the worst at JPMorgan, with revenue from the business sliding 61% to $1.4 billion. Rival Morgan Stanley also reported a slump in its dealmaking unit.

Lower fees from fewer debt and equity issuances and a $257 million markdown on its book of bridge loans also hurt the investment banking business.

“Our bridge book, it’s smaller than it was because we priced ourself out of the market … a lot of people can lose a lot of money there, and we lost a little,” Dimon told analysts on a call.

Like rivals, JPMorgan last year rode the dealmaking wave and advised on several major business combinations, underwrote some of the biggest stock market flotations and helped put together deals involving special purpose acquisition companies.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and fears around an economic recession dealt a blow to merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2022.

M&A activity in the United States also plunged 40% to $456 billion in the second quarter.

JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said that while the bank’s existing underwriting pipeline remains healthy, it may be difficult for older deals to close.

Trading, however, was a bright spot, with total markets revenue up 15%, with fixed income and equity trading both recording jumps.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 19% to $15.2 billion. For the year, it expects NII, excluding markets, to be more than $58 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $56 billion.

Rate hikes benefit big lenders by increasing what they earn from loans, but rapid increases could slow the economy, leaving consumers to absorb higher borrowing costs, in turn slowing loan growth for banks.

The Fed is expected to ramp up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a dramatic 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPMorgan global economy

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan suspends buybacks, warns on global economy as profit slumps

KSE-100 up 1.16% as market cheers revival of IMF programme

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Pakistan's rupee closes with marginal gain against US dollar

US, Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

Read more stories