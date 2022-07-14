AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Indian shares end lower as public sector banks, tech stocks fall

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower for a fourth straight session as public sector banks and information technology companies fell on Thursday, while investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after hot U.S. inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.18% at 15,938.65 and 53,416.15, respectively.

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years and cementing the case for the Fed to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month.

Strong domestic inflation data earlier this week also raised the prospect of more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India, supported by the rupee hitting record lows against the greenback for a fourth straight session.

With Indian and U.S. CPI out of the way, markets will now increasingly take a stock specific action as the domestic earnings season has began, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian shares drop on caution ahead of inflation data

Shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances surged 18% after its June-quarter net profit soared, while Hindustan Zinc jumped 6% after the company approved its biggest dividend since October 2020. The Nifty public sector bank index fell 2.2%, while the IT index dropped 1.6%. The pharma index rose 0.8%, while the energy index advanced 1%.

Sun Pharmaceuticals was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 2.3%, while Hero Motocorp fell the most at 1.8%.

