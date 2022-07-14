AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
ANL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
AVN 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.45%)
EPCL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
FCCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.6%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
FLYNG 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.51%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
OGDC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
PAEL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
TPL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
TPLP 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.68%)
TRG 81.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
UNITY 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.13%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 46 (1.1%)
BR30 15,596 Increased By 128.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 42,343 Increased By 480.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 196.3 (1.23%)
Russian rouble firms towards 58 vs dollar, euro

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed slightly towards 58 to the dollar and the euro on Thursday, lacking momentum but retaining support from Russia’s strong current account surplus and the upcoming tax payment period.

The rouble is set to see extra support later this month as export-focused companies usually step up conversion of their forex revenues to meet local liabilities. Tax payments start on Friday and the bulk of payments are due in the last week of July.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollarat 58.07 and had gained 1.5% to trade at 58.22 versus the euro on the Moscow Exchange.

The rouble is expected to reach the 56-58 range to the dollar as there are no clear factors able to reverse the trend for the stronger rouble, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian rouble firms, shrugging off lower oil; stocks down

The rouble became the world’s best-performing currency this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - designed to shield Russia’s financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The currency has also benefited from soaring proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports that helped to more than triple Russia’s current account surplus in the first half of 2022 to $138.5 billion.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.1% to 1,132.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,088.7 points after hitting 2,063.23, its lowest since Feb. 24.

Russian rouble

