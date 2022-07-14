AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
AVN 80.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.58%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 89.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FLYNG 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TPLP 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 15,519 Increased By 51.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 42,262 Increased By 398.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,146 Increased By 182.6 (1.14%)
European shares fall, Italian stocks slide on political worries

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by rising bets of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after a sharp spike in U.S. inflation, while Italy’s main index tumbled 1% as the country’s government faces collapse.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT. It had fallen 1% on Wednesday when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred bets that the Fed could go for a more than 75-basis-point rate hike that the market had priced in for this month end.

This fed into investors’ recession fears and raised pressure on the European Central Bank, as the euro dipped below parity to the dollar on Wednesday.

European shares slip ahead of US inflation; investors focus on euro

Italy’s MIB index dropped after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote later in the day, in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government.

Italian bond yields rose sharply, widening spreads with German counterparts.

On the other hand, Swedish bank SEB, luxury retailer Hugo Boss and Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions were among the top gainers on the STOXX 600 after positive earnings updates.

Swedish telecoms equipment firm Ericsson slumped 7.7%, after missing core profit estimates.

European stocks

