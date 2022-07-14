AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
EFERT 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EPCL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.05%)
FCCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.83%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
TPL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.01%)
TREET 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
TRG 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 11.1 (0.26%)
BR30 15,465 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 42,038 Increased By 175.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,048 Increased By 83.9 (0.53%)
Japanese shares rebound as yen tumbles to 138 vs dollar

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Thursday, as the yen dropping to a 24-year low helped in paring earlier losses on fears that US inflation data could signal a global economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.70% at the close of the morning session.

It had opened down 0.63% after overnight CPI data showed US inflation topped 9% in June, but quickly regained ground once the yen hit 138 to the US dollar for the first time since 1998.

The broader Topix gained 0.16%.

US stocks were down overnight, but all three major indices managed to limit their losses after plummeting on the release of the CPI data. “There’s a sense of relief that stocks didn’t collapse,” a market participant at a domestic securities firm said.

Semiconductor and electrical components companies led the Nikkei, tracking overnight gains made by the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index. Keyence Corp was the best performer and gained 3.64%, while Tokyo Electron Ltd added 3.05% and Fujikura Ltd rose 2.73%.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost

Suzuki Motor Corp gained 2.61% after announcing last night that it would end its involvement in MotoGP in order to focus its resources on sustainability.

Utilities weighed heavily on the index, down 2.83% overall.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc was the worst performer, down 8.75%. On Wednesday, the Tokyo district court ordered four former executives to pay 13 trillion yen ($94 billion) in damages in a lawsuit brought by shareholders over the company’s handling of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc also made losses and were down 2.64% and 1.85%, respectively.

