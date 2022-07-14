AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
AVN 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
EFERT 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
FFL 6.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
GGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
OGDC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PAEL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.49%)
TREET 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 81.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 5 (0.12%)
BR30 15,433 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,998 Increased By 135.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,034 Increased By 70 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar resumes relentless rise as inflation stokes Fed bets

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: The dollar resumed its relentless rise on Thursday, driven by both expectations for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening and safe-haven flows amid growing fears of a recession.

The greenback charted new 24-year highs above 128 yen and edged back toward parity with the euro, after briefly breaching the level overnight.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s dollar and the Philippine peso surged against their US peer after their respective monetary authorities surprised by tightening policy in off-cycle moves.

The buck was 0.37% higher at 137.935 yen after reaching 138.015 for the first time since September 1998.

The euro weakened 0.39% to $1.0020. It touched $0.9998 on Wednesday for the first time since December 2002.

US consumer price figures overnight showed inflation, already at four-decade highs, accelerating even further.

“The bottom line is US inflation momentum is rising,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kristina Clifton wrote in a client note.

“Stubbornly high inflation increases the risk that the FOMC continues to hike aggressively and triggers a recession,” she said. “We expect that recession fears will continue to support USD.”

Dollar marches higher, euro teeters on brink of parity

Traders ramped up bets that the US central bank could raise rates by 100 basis points when it meets on July 26-27. A hike of at least 75 basis points is seen as almost certain.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic added weight behind the speculation, saying the higher-than-expected inflation print puts a full-point increase on the table.

The Bank of Canada later surprised markets with a percentage-point rate, further stoking Fed bets.

The greenback gained 0.11% on Canada’s loonie to C$1.2293 on Thursday, but after losing 0.32% overnight.

The US currency slid 0.56% to S$1.3960 and plumbed 1.3929, the lowest since July 1, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened policy on Thursday outside of its scheduled meetings to combat soaring inflation.

The greenback lost as much as 0.52% to 56 Philippine pesos as the central bank surprised with a 75 basis-point hike.

The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.31% to $0.61125, heading back toward Wednesday’s two-year low of $0.6081, getting little support from the central bank’s as-expected half-point rate hike that day.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.67605, erasing an earlier loss after data on Thursday showed the jobless rate diving to a 48-year low and as prices of key export iron ore rebounded.

Sterling slumped 0.4% to $1.1847, sinking back toward a two-year low of $1.18075 reached earlier in the week.

It had gotten some small respite overnight from data showing the British economy unexpectly expanded in May.

Dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar resumes relentless rise as inflation stokes Fed bets

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories