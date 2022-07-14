AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
AVN 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
EFERT 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
FFL 6.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
GGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
OGDC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PAEL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.49%)
TREET 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 81.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 5 (0.12%)
BR30 15,433 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,998 Increased By 135.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,034 Increased By 70 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee hits life low for fourth straight day on broad dollar rally

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened in opening trade on Thursday to hit record lows against the greenback for a fourth straight session after data showed U.S. inflation, already at four-decade highs, accelerated even further.

The dollar resumed its relentless rise, driven by both expectations for faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and safe-haven flows as fears grow for a recession.

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.75/76 per dollar by 0338 GMT, compared to its close of 79.63 on Wednesday. The unit touched a life low of 79.77.

Traders expect dollar selling intervention by the central bank to slow the slide in the rupee but expect it to touch levels of 80 to the dollar in the near future.

inflation US inflation Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee hits life low for fourth straight day on broad dollar rally

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories