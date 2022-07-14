KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 189,937 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,004 tonnes of import cargo and 66,933 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 123,004 comprised of 76,125 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,312 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,381 tonnes of Wheat & 44,186 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 66,933 tonnes comprised of 66,214 tonnes of containerized cargo, 219 tonnes of Rice & 500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5495 containers comprising of 2767 containers import and 2728 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1001 of 20’s and 786 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 97 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 746 of 20’s and 603 of 40’s loaded containers while 22 of 20’s and 377 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 14 ships namely Hochiminh Voyager, Tiger Integrity, New Raouf, DS Ocean, Diyala, Petali Lady, Ageri, Viking Emerald, Ever Ursula, Wadi Bani Khalid, MT Shalamar, Northern Discovery, Celmens Schulte and Fairchem Tiger have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 08 namely NCC Tabuk, Apl Oregon, Hochiminh Voyager, Tiger Integrity, OOCL Charleston, Diyala, Viking Emerald and Independent Spirit sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely, Forgune Glory, Spruce 2, Rudile Schulte, Long Beach Trader, Ocean Hope, Bow Neon, MT Karachi, Ital Usidmare, TS Dubai, Esl Kabir and Dream Catcher were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container ship ‘MSC Iris’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sterling Saga’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while six more ships are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 200,913 tonnes, comprising 139,853 tonnes imports cargo and 61,060 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,087 Containers (1,667 TEUs Imports and 3,420 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Solomon Hermes, BW Matsuyama, KM Wiepa and IVS Swinley Forest & four more ships, Bow Run, MSC Iris, EM Asloria and Chemroad Echo carrying Palm oil, Soya bean, Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-4, PIBT, PQEPT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday, 13th July-2022.

