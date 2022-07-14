Brecorder Logo
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).

===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
196,251,529             104,160,062         7,494,488,688         3,933,365,529
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     687,098,758      (596,240,303)          90,858,454
Local Individuals          5,943,973,215    (5,832,541,606)         111,431,608
Local Corporates           2,339,197,659    (2,541,487,723)       (202,290,062)
===============================================================================

