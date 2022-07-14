KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
196,251,529 104,160,062 7,494,488,688 3,933,365,529
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 687,098,758 (596,240,303) 90,858,454
Local Individuals 5,943,973,215 (5,832,541,606) 111,431,608
Local Corporates 2,339,197,659 (2,541,487,723) (202,290,062)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
