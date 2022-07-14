Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Limited (CLVLR)      18-Jul-22          09-Aug-2022       16-Aug-2022                  /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

Deal with IMF expected anytime

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories