LIBOR interbank offered rates

14 Jul, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.56829   1.56343   1.57900   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       1.97143   1.79100   1.97143   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.48300   2.34829   2.48300   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       3.06443   2.96657   3.07043   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.68671   3.59229   3.72200   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

