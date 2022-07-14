Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 13, 2022)....
14 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56829 1.56343 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.97143 1.79100 1.97143 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.48300 2.34829 2.48300 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.06443 2.96657 3.07043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.68671 3.59229 3.72200 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments