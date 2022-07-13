Intra-day update: Rupee registers significant fall against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee registered a significant decline against the US dollar in its first trading session after the Eid break, as the currency approached the 210 level in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

The rupee was being quoted at 209.69, a depreciation of Rs1.78, during intra-day trading.

In its previous session on Thursday, the local currency settled at 207.91 after an appreciation of eight paisas or 0.04% against the greenback.

During a shortened previous week, the rupee fell nearly 1.5% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, as renewed uncertainty over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme disrupted the currency’s upward ride.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves also took a hit, while the central bank announced increasing the key interest rate by 125 basis points, taking it to 15%.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, edged up on Wednesday, a day after prices fell through $100 a barrel for the first time since April, but gains were limited by caution ahead of US inflation data that could weaken the market.

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.5%, at $99.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.27.

The decline in local currency value comes as experts have said that rupee is likely to remain under pressure until resumption of the IMF programme.

This is an intra-day update