6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation over the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"The terrorists had been involved in attacks on security forces," the ISPR said.

During the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik Islam ud Din embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with the terrorists. He was a resident of Khyber district.

The Pakistan Army recovered weapons and bullets from the culprits.

Last week, security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The ISPR said the operation was conducted in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

Last month, at least one health worker and two policemen were shot dead in Datta Khel, North Waziristan during a vaccination campaign.

