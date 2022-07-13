BR100 4,179 Increased By 80.2 (1.96%)
Pakistan

6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • One Pakistan Army soldier also embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Jul, 2022

Pakistan Army on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation over the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"The terrorists had been involved in attacks on security forces," the ISPR said.

During the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik Islam ud Din embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with the terrorists. He was a resident of Khyber district.

The Pakistan Army recovered weapons and bullets from the culprits.

Last week, security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

The ISPR said the operation was conducted in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

Last month, at least one health worker and two policemen were shot dead in Datta Khel, North Waziristan during a vaccination campaign.

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

ABDUL REHMAN QADRI IBNE UMER Jul 13, 2022 06:31pm
WELL DONE PAK ARMY
