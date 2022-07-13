AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
4 terrorists killed at Datta Khel: ISPR

  • Pakistan Army recovers weapons, bullets from the terrorists
BR Web Desk 13 Jul, 2022

Pakistan Army on Wednesday killed 4 terrorists in Datta Khel North Waziristan in an operation, confirmed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Aaj News, the terrorists had been involved in attacks on security forces of Pakistan. The Pakistan Army recovered weapons and bullets from the culprits.

Last week, security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

The ISPR said the operation was conducted in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

Last month, at least one health worker and two policemen were shot dead in Datta Khel, North Waziristan during a vaccination campaign.

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Army North Waziristan

