4 terrorists killed at Datta Khel: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Wednesday killed 4 terrorists in Datta Khel North Waziristan in an operation, confirmed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Aaj News, the terrorists had been involved in attacks on security forces of Pakistan. The Pakistan Army recovered weapons and bullets from the culprits.

Last week, security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The ISPR said the operation was conducted in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

Last month, at least one health worker and two policemen were shot dead in Datta Khel, North Waziristan during a vaccination campaign.

