Hong Kong shares up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning slightly higher following two days of big losses, though gains were limited by ongoing worries about a possible recession and China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 percent, or 66.79 points, to 20,911.53.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.86 points, to 3,279.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange barely moved, inching up 0.72 points to 2,156.28.