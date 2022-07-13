AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.83%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
EPCL 74.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
OGDC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.49%)
TREET 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
UNITY 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 15,016 Decreased By -71.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,302 Decreased By -41.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,711 Decreased By -17 (-0.11%)
Hong Kong shares up at open

AFP 13 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning slightly higher following two days of big losses, though gains were limited by ongoing worries about a possible recession and China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 percent, or 66.79 points, to 20,911.53.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.86 points, to 3,279.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange barely moved, inching up 0.72 points to 2,156.28.

Hong Kong stocks

