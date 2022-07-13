AGL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
EPCL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.76%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.91%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.22%)
KSE100 41,346 Increased By 1.7 (0%)
KSE30 15,720 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NZ, Australia dollars find little help in RBNZ hike

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar failed to get a lift on Wednesday after the country’s central bank hiked rates as expected and mostly stuck by its hawkish outlook, while the Australian dollar remained at the mercy of global recession fears.

With the policy move well priced in, the kiwi was left struggling at $0.6115 and just a whisker from a two-year low of $0.6098. Support lies at $0.6000 and $0.5920.

The Aussie was trying to steady at $0.6761, having touched a fresh two-year trough of $0.6711 overnight.

Australia, NZ dollars shrouded by global gloom, hit two-year lows

It has support around $0.6680, but risks a decline toward $0.6460.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% and signalled it would continue to tighten “at pace” to restrain inflation.

Its policy-setting committee was “broadly comfortable” with the aggressive policy path projected back in May which saw rates nearing 3.5% by the end of this year and peaking around 4% in mid-2023.

Yet the RBNZ did note that near-term upside risks to inflation were balanced by emerging medium-term downside risks to economic activity.

“The committee acknowledged that clouds are appearing on the horizon,” said Marcel Thieliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics.

“Our view remains that the ongoing housing downturn will weigh heavily on residential investment and constrain household spending, ultimately forcing the bank to stop hiking once the policy rate reaches 3.5% by year-end.”

The market reacted by nudging two-year swap rates down 5 basis points to 3.845%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is also expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points to 1.85% in August, though markets have recently scaled back the peak for rates.

Futures imply 3% by the end of the year, compared to 3.75% a month ago, while the top is seen around 3.5% rather than 4%-plus.

The Aussie has been undermined by concerns about coronavirus lockdowns in China that have added to downward pressure on commodity prices, with iron ore, copper and oil all falling.

“Our next target level is at $0.6670 and for us to start thinking about buying into this weakness, we would need to see signs China relaxing its zero-COVID policy and/or the US Fed pausing its aggressive tightening policy,” said Sean Callow, a senior FX strategist at Westpac.

“Neither of those look likely at the moment.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

NZ, Australia dollars find little help in RBNZ hike

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Read more stories